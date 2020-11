Mrs. Ella Coley BassAugusta, GA—Mrs. Ella Coley Bass entered into rest Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home.Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. Henry Bass, and daughter, First Lady Carole Coleman.She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters, Valerie Wiggins and Wanda Cooper; two sisters, Gladys Downs and Armetta Williams; five grands and eight great grands.Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Reverend Dr. Gregory M. Fuller, officiating.Public viewing Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits