Ella H. Clevenger, 83, entered into rest May 1, 2019 at her residence, wife of the late Bobby R. Clevenger.
Our dear Ella joined the Lord and angels in heaven, she was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Hildegard (George), Dolores (Jerry), Bruce (Janice), John (Diane), Candy (James), Brandy (Bryan), Johnny (Melisa) and seven grand kids and thirteen great grand kids. A private service was held by the family. Preceded in death by her son Bruce Hudson, Jr.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019