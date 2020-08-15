1/1
Ella Heath
Ella Heath
Memphis, TN—Mrs. Ella Heath entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Homegoing Celebration activities are as follows: visitation on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gillespie Funeral Home, 9179 Pigeon Roost Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi 38654; visitation on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Robert Jester Mortuary, 107 Lincoln Street, Camilla, Georgia 31730.
Private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10 a.m. (service available via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/robertjestermortuary/).
Ella's beautiful life will be cherished by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Morris Heath; daughters, Dr. Phoebe Maxwell, Memphis, TN, Wendy Heath (deceased), and Judge Amanda Nichole Heath, Augusta, GA; mother, Pearleva Maxwell, Tallahassee, FL; sisters, Janice Wilson (Thomas), Suwanee, GA, Donna Renee Harvey (DeWayne), Samella Dione Maxwell, Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Hubert Maxwell, Tallahassee, FL, Stephone Franklin (Dottie), Lithonia, GA, Preston Franklin (Mammye), Jacksonville, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following organizations: 1) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via the website at www.stjude.org or via mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in honor of Wendy M. Heath 2) Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Scholarship Fund via the website at http://theblvd.org/index.php/give or via mail to 70 North Bellevue Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee 38104 in honor of Ella M. Heath.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/16/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
