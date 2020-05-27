Home

Williams Funeral Home
Ella Lou Smith Evans

Ella Lou Smith Evans Obituary
Ella Lou Smith Evans
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ella Lou Smith Evans entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A private Graveside service will be held. She is survived by loving husband of 63 years Henry Evans Jr.; children, Eugenia Denise, Janice Darlene, Gary Dallas, Matlyn Doris and Myra Della; brother Charlie ( Henrietta) Smith; brother in-law, Rev. Sylvester Bing; Son in-laws, Frank Dorsey, Hulon Dorsey, Jack Combs Jr.; Daughter in-law, Stephanie Evans; two adopted daughters Sarah Price and Dewayna Jacobs; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/28/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020
