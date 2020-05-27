|
Ella Lou Smith Evans
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Ella Lou Smith Evans entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A private Graveside service will be held. She is survived by loving husband of 63 years Henry Evans Jr.; children, Eugenia Denise, Janice Darlene, Gary Dallas, Matlyn Doris and Myra Della; brother Charlie ( Henrietta) Smith; brother in-law, Rev. Sylvester Bing; Son in-laws, Frank Dorsey, Hulon Dorsey, Jack Combs Jr.; Daughter in-law, Stephanie Evans; two adopted daughters Sarah Price and Dewayna Jacobs; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
