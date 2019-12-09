|
Ella M. Freeman
Martinez, GA—Entered into eternal life on December 7, 2019. She is survived by her son, Julius L. Freeman; two sisters, Lizzie Walton and Mozell Nero; three sisters in law; three brothers, in law; and other family members.Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church in Lincolnton, GA with Rev. Ray Pilgrim, Eulogist and Rev. Victor R. Thomas, Presiding. All family and friends are asked to meet at the church.
Norris W. Gunby, Sr. Funeral Home 456 Metasville Rd. Lincolnton, GA 30817 (706)359-4448.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/10/19
