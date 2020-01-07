|
Mrs. Ella Mae Hardy Samuels
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Ella Mae Hardy Samuels, entered into rest January 4, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spring Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Delbert Nero officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Samuels, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Spring Grove Baptist Church.She was a 1958 graduate of Edgefield County High School.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony (Ethel) Samuels and Dennis Lorenzo Samuels; three brothers, Eddie (Jessie) Hardy, Amos (Josie) Hardy and Isaiah Hardy; two sisters, Minnie Hawkins and Esteen Mabry; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 8, 2020
