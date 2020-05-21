Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
United House of Prayer for All People Mother House
1269 Wrightsboro Rd.
Augusta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
United House of Prayer for All People Mother House
1269 Wrightsboro Rd.
Augusta, GA
View Map
Ella P. Booker


1922 - 2020
Ella P. Booker Obituary
St. Miss. Ella P. Booker
Grovetown, GA— Celebration of Life services for Saint Missionary Ella Pearl Freeman Booker, age 98 of Grovetown, GA former resident of Macon, GA will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the United House of Prayer for All People Mother House, 1269 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30901 at 3:00 pm with Apostle C. Sutton, Pastor, Elder J. Blair, Presider, Elder J. Wilcher, Eulogist. Repast, Church cafeteria. Interment U.H.O.P. F.A.P. Cemetery, 3057 Ellington Airline Road, Dearing, GA 30808; Those left to cherish her memories are; 8 children, Shirley (Eld. Jeffery) Wilcher, Ola Wilcher, Apo. Willie (Georgia) Booker, Walter Booker, Larry (Sharon) Booker ,Eld. Alvin (Sheneva), David Booker , and Frances Booker. 36 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation on Friday, 5/22/20 at the funeral home from 12-7 pm and on Saturday 05/23/20 from 9-12 noon. The body will lie in state at the church from 2-3 pm on the day of the service. Family and friends may assemble at the church at 2:45 pm. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/22/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020
