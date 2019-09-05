|
|
Ella Stewart Wheeler
Augusta, GA—Ella Stewart Wheeler departed this life on August 28, 2019. A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat., September 7, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mount Olive Memorial Cemetery, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, GA. Ella Stewart Wheeler was born in Richmond County, Georgia to the late Frances C. Stewart and Frank F. Stewart, Sr. She met and married Keith Wheeler and was blessed with an adorable daughter. For 30+ years, she worked as a registered nurse at University Hospital in Augusta. Survivors include her daughter, Francena Kianna Wheeler and a host of other relatives and friends. General arrangements will be conducted by C A Reid.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019