Entered into rest Saturday, March 2, 2019, Mrs. Ellen Piel Mansberger, 94, loving wife of the late Arlie Roland Mansberger, Jr. MD.



Born on December of 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland to Bertram L. Piel and Lillian Klohr Piel. She grew up in Baltimore, graduated from Forest Park High School and went to Western Maryland College where she met her future husband, Arlie Roland Mansberger. In her college yearbook it said, "She starts every sentence with Arlie says". Ellen and Arlie were married a few weeks shy of 73 years and were partners in every sense of the word.



Early in their marriage, before they had children, Ellen taught English and History at Catonsville High School and then went on to work for the state of Maryland as a Human Resources manager.



Ellen was a career wife who spent her life taking care of her husband and family. She was a wonderful organizer and leader who served as head of the Women's Auxiliary at the University of Maryland, where her husband was on the faculty and Clinical Director of Shock Trauma. Later, she served as President of Faculty Wives at the Medical College of Georgia, where her husband was Chairman of the Department of Surgery. She also served as President of a local garden club in Augusta, Georgia.



She loved playing golf, tennis and bridge, cooking, reading and china painting as well as traveling with her husband and family. She loved to entertain and to go out dancing. What she loved most though, were her family and friends. Ellen made friends easily and had a talent for remembering others' names and making people feel special.



Ellen is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Arlie Roland Mansberger, Jr. MD, as well as by her daughter Ellen Lynn Forbes. She is survived by her son, John Arlie Mansberger, MD (Shelley); her daughter, Leigh Ann Mansberger MD, MPH (David Joseph); her grandchildren, Sean David Forbes (Kathy), William Arlie Mansberger, and Luke Gaither Mansberger; and great grandchildren, Logan and Liam Forbes.



The funeral service will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Church of the Good Shepherd with The Rev. Robert Fain officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, Mansberger Memorial Fund, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.



The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.