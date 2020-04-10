Home

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
Ellen Walton Rinehart


1962 - 2020
Ellen Walton Rinehart Obituary
Mrs. Ellen Walton Rinehart
Greenwood, GA—Ellen Walton Rinehart, 57, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Richard Allen Rinehart, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Augusta, GA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dean and Rubye Ann Baynham Walton. Ellen was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Matt Walton.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Bradley Allen Rinehart (Erin) of Honea Path; two sisters, Elizabeth Walton Ready (Fred) of Augusts, GA and Barbara Walton Harper (Richard) of Belvedere; two brothers, Tom Walton (Wendy) of Ninety Six and Mike Walton (Angie) of North Augusta; three grandchildren, Ella Morgan Rinehart, Lincoln Cole Rinehart and Ruby Ann Rinehart; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
