Mrs. Ellen Walton Rinehart
Greenwood, GA—Ellen Walton Rinehart, 57, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Richard Allen Rinehart, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Augusta, GA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dean and Rubye Ann Baynham Walton. Ellen was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Matt Walton.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Bradley Allen Rinehart (Erin) of Honea Path; two sisters, Elizabeth Walton Ready (Fred) of Augusts, GA and Barbara Walton Harper (Richard) of Belvedere; two brothers, Tom Walton (Wendy) of Ninety Six and Mike Walton (Angie) of North Augusta; three grandchildren, Ella Morgan Rinehart, Lincoln Cole Rinehart and Ruby Ann Rinehart; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020