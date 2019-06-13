|
|
Mr. Elliott Leary Evans, 70, entered into rest on June 11, 2019.
Elliott was born in Augusta, Georgia on November 15, 1948 to Joseph Whatley Evans and Margaret Elliott Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 32 years, Julia Lynn Higginbotham Evans. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Rae Evans Newsome and her husband Burt, of Washington, GA; son, Elliott Leary Evans, Jr. and his wife, Tonya of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, William Richard Evans, Maurice Irvin Newsome, and Julia Kay Newsome; brother, Joseph W. Evans, Jr, Lt. Colonel (Ret.), USAF and his wife, Debbie of La Feria, TX; and sister, Corinthia Evans Greenway and her husband, Paul of Martinez, GA.
Mr. Evans was a 1967 graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. He attended Andrew Jr. College where he received his Associates Degree. He received his Bachelor of Science, Master of Education, and Educational Specialist degrees from Georgia Southern University. He worked in the Public School System for 30 years and taught Industrial Arts at Crawford County High School, Dublin High School, and Hawkinsville High School. While at Hawkinsville High School, Big E (as his students called him) was chosen as the STAR teacher three times and he also received the Teacher of the Year Award for the Pulaski County School System. He served as the Transportation Director for the Pulaski County School System and was past President of the Pulaski County Association of Educators and sponsored the Vocational Clubs of America. For 30 years, Mr. Evans was on the State of Georgia Committee to select students to attend the Georgia Governor's Honors Program in Drafting and Design. His hobbies were wood working, genealogy, collecting cut glass, and Coca-Cola memorabilia. Mr. Evans has been a life long member of St. John United Methodist Church. Pallbearers will be Sam Tyson, Tim Hamilton, Milton Sutherlin, Mac Morrison, Shelley Berryhill, Dale Mullis, Dr. Mike Stoy, and Dr. Charlie Porter.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 736 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.
Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hawkinsville First United Methodist Church, 44 Merritt St., Hawkinsville, GA 31036. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at 4pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30904. Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Rd, Martinez, GA 30907, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019