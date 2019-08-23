Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis "Eric" Burch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis "Eric" Burch Obituary
Ellis "Eric" Burch
Augusta, GA—Ellis"Eric"Burch entered into rest at University Hospital on August 18th, 2019. The viewing will be on Monday August 26th, 2019 from 11am-7pm at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home 314 Laney Walker Blvd Augusta GA 30901. Services will be held on Tuesday August 27th, 2019 at 11am at First New Hope Baptist Church 2031 White Rd Augusta GA 30904.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now