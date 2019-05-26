Mr. Ellis Jerome Hickman, age 70, beloved husband of Karen Reynolds Hickman,



entered into rest Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mr. Hickman was born in Louisville, GA to the late John A. and Eunice James Hickman. Mr. Hickman had served six years in the national Guard and later retired from Proctor and Gamble after 32 years of employment as an Operator and Mechanic. He was a hard working craftsman that could build anything. Mr. Hickman was a member of Abilene Baptist Church since 1993 and was a God fearing man. Mr. Hickman cherished spending time with his wife, sons, daughter, sister and especially those precious grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Abilene Baptist Church with Reverend Brent Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Torrens.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Hickman is survived by two sons, Christopher B. Hickman (Erin) of Appling, GA and Matthew S. Hickman (Brittany) of Martinez, GA; one daughter, Emilie B. Hickman of Martinez, GA; one sister, Janet Chance (Lyn) of Waynesboro, GA; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, Caroline, Annalyn, and Bryce; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019