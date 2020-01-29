|
Ellis Plemon Irby
Augusta, GA—Ellis Plemon Irby, 90, husband of Gloria Bryant Woolsey Irby, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Anthony Irby officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Irby, son of the late General Oscar Irby and Sammie Mae Williams Irby, was born in Glascock County, GA. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952, and retired from the VA Hospital in 1988 as an Emergency Room technician. He also served in the National Guard. He was a Christian and was baptized in the Church of God as a young boy.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by five sisters, three brothers, and one grandson.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Connie Beisler, of Maryland, and Pamela Farthing, of North Augusta; his stepchildren, Beverly Wooten (Marty), of Martinez, and David Woolsey (Tam), also of Martinez; seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and two step grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Farthing, Steven Farthing, Joshua Farthing, Daniel Tripp, Avery Farthing, and Marty Wooten.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff and caregivers at Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 3rd Floor.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made in his memory to .
The family will receive friends, Friday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020