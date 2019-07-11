|
|
Mr. Ellis Ramsey entered into rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, GA with Rev. Roscoe Perry officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Lola Ramsey; children, Antonio Jones, Lola (John) Madison, Benita Ramsey, Shiphrah Ramsey; mother, Isabella Ramsey; sister, Mary Martin; three grandchildren, Zachariah Hill, Ellis Grant, Kiara Madison; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019