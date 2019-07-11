Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis Ramsey Obituary
Mr. Ellis Ramsey entered into rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, GA with Rev. Roscoe Perry officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Lola Ramsey; children, Antonio Jones, Lola (John) Madison, Benita Ramsey, Shiphrah Ramsey; mother, Isabella Ramsey; sister, Mary Martin; three grandchildren, Zachariah Hill, Ellis Grant, Kiara Madison; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now