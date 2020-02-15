The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellsworth Straughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellsworth Straughan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellsworth Straughan Obituary
Ellsworth Straughan
Augusta, GA— Mr. Ellsworth "Easy" Straughan, 97, entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020.
Ellsworth was born in Harnett County NC and was a long-time resident of Greensboro, NC before moving to Augusta to marry the love of his life, Maxine. Ellsworth was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was also a music director at many local churches. He enjoyed golfing and was a loving husband and father.
Mr. Straughan is survived by his sons: Robert "Bob" W. Straughan and Sherwood B. Straughan and wife Wanda; daughters: Shelia Garrett and husband Ray and the late Janice Ann Straughan; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 37 years, Maxine, he is preceded in death by his stepsons: Bill Griffin and Barry Griffin.
The funeral service will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Todd Wiggins officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Griffin Cemetery in Polkton, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church at 3045 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellsworth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now