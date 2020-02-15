|
|
Ellsworth Straughan
Augusta, GA— Mr. Ellsworth "Easy" Straughan, 97, entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020.
Ellsworth was born in Harnett County NC and was a long-time resident of Greensboro, NC before moving to Augusta to marry the love of his life, Maxine. Ellsworth was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was also a music director at many local churches. He enjoyed golfing and was a loving husband and father.
Mr. Straughan is survived by his sons: Robert "Bob" W. Straughan and Sherwood B. Straughan and wife Wanda; daughters: Shelia Garrett and husband Ray and the late Janice Ann Straughan; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 37 years, Maxine, he is preceded in death by his stepsons: Bill Griffin and Barry Griffin.
The funeral service will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Todd Wiggins officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Griffin Cemetery in Polkton, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church at 3045 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
