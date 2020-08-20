Mrs. Elma Jean Cody Lazenby
Thomson, GA—Graveside service for Mrs. Elma Jean Lazenby, age 89, of Thomson will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Missionary BC Cemetery in Thomson with Rev. Barbara Knox, officiating. No Repast will be held. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Augusta 21, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. resuming on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 1:15 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/21/2020