Elma Jean Cody Lazenby
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Elma Jean Cody Lazenby
Thomson, GA—Graveside service for Mrs. Elma Jean Lazenby, age 89, of Thomson will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Missionary BC Cemetery in Thomson with Rev. Barbara Knox, officiating. No Repast will be held. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Augusta 21, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. resuming on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 1:15 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/21/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
AUG
22
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Thomson Funeral System
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant Missionary BC Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
