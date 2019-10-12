|
Elma S. Threlkeld
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Elma S. Threlkeld, 90, who entered into rest October 12, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel.
Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. John Meyer and Dr. Roy Head officiating.
Mrs. Threlkeld was a native of Elberton, Georgia having made North Augusta her home for the past 65 years. She was a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church, Golden Age Club, Lucy Pearson Sunday School Class, Strom Fellowship at First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Georgia Women's Bowling League and enjoyed reading and sewing. Mrs. Threlkeld retired from Roses Department Store after 26 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years of marriage, Cecil W. Threlkeld; her parents Harvey T. Suttles and Luna Mae Williams Suttles; a brother Albert Suttles.
Survivors include a son, Harvey C. (Misun) Threlkeld, Martinez, GA; two daughters, Lisa (Phil) Solesbee, Belvedere, SC and Jacklyn (Jeff) Marshall, Grovetown, GA; four grandchildren, Ashley (Wesley) Spires, Scott Solesbee, Adam Marshall and Erica (Brandon) Saunders; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Saunders and Cheyenne Saunders.
Pallbearers will be Harvey Threlkeld, Phil Solesbee, Jeff Marshall, Wesley Spires, Scott Solesbee and Adam Marshall.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere, SC 29841
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
