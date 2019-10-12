Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Threlkeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma S. Threlkeld


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma S. Threlkeld Obituary
Elma S. Threlkeld
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Elma S. Threlkeld, 90, who entered into rest October 12, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel.
Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. John Meyer and Dr. Roy Head officiating.
Mrs. Threlkeld was a native of Elberton, Georgia having made North Augusta her home for the past 65 years. She was a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church, Golden Age Club, Lucy Pearson Sunday School Class, Strom Fellowship at First Baptist Church of North Augusta, Georgia Women's Bowling League and enjoyed reading and sewing. Mrs. Threlkeld retired from Roses Department Store after 26 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years of marriage, Cecil W. Threlkeld; her parents Harvey T. Suttles and Luna Mae Williams Suttles; a brother Albert Suttles.
Survivors include a son, Harvey C. (Misun) Threlkeld, Martinez, GA; two daughters, Lisa (Phil) Solesbee, Belvedere, SC and Jacklyn (Jeff) Marshall, Grovetown, GA; four grandchildren, Ashley (Wesley) Spires, Scott Solesbee, Adam Marshall and Erica (Brandon) Saunders; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Saunders and Cheyenne Saunders.
Pallbearers will be Harvey Threlkeld, Phil Solesbee, Jeff Marshall, Wesley Spires, Scott Solesbee and Adam Marshall.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere, SC 29841
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now