Elma Zissette Hauprich died March 21, 2019 at Augusta Gardens at the age of 98. Born in Barnwell, SC on June 11,1920, Elma was the seventh of nine children of Camile Sease and Edward D. Zissette. She spent much of her life in Orangeburg, SC as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Services will be held Sunday, March 24 at 2:30pm at the First Baptist Church in Orangeburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or Meals on Wheels, 2570 St Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Throughout her life, Elma loved spending time with family, dancing and cooking. She met her first husband, Harry Benjamin Smoak, at a dance in Barnwell. It was love at first sight. They had two daughters and many happy years together until he died in 1964.
Elma was also a trailblazer in the insurance industry as one of the first female insurance agents at Palmetto State Life in the 1960s. She had a successful career and met her second husband there, Leonard Matthew Hauprich, who was her loving companion for 50 years until his death in 2015. One of Elma's favorite stories was how Leonard, a former WWII pilot, literally swept her off her feet on their first date - flying her from Orangeburg to Atlanta for lunch.
Elma was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, member of the Orangeburg Country Club and an active volunteer in her community. She enjoyed hunting for antiques, yodeling, golfing, traveling and the company of her friends at her monthly steak and lobster clubs for many decades. She was always dedicated to her family making them laugh with her witty remarks, telling humorous stories and putting them first.
Elma is survived by her two daughters, Bennie Ann Jacobs of Lexington, SC and Camile Smoak Osborne and her son-in-law Robert Crum Osborne, Jr. of Augusta, GA. Her grandchildren: Clinton Smoak Morris, Diana Lynn McCain, Camille Osborne Nellans (Neal), McKenzie Osborne Irwin (William), Caroline Rutledge Osborne, Robert Crum Osborne III (Martha Burton). As well as her great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Nanabug:" William Worsham Irwin, Jr., Caroline Hamilton Irwin, Elizabeth Porcher Nellans, Henry Rutledge Irwin and Robert Crum Osborne IV.
The family would like to thank the staff of Augusta Gardens and Ada Spivey for the compassionate care they gave Elma.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019