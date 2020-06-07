Elmer Eltinge Bowen
Augusta, GA—Elmer Eltinge Bowen, 84, husband of Doris James Bowen, entered into rest Friday, June 5, 2020, at Comfort Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Carl Rollins officiating.
Mr. Bowen, son of the late William Frazier Bowen and Bertha Mae Redman Bowen, was a buyer with AAFES and retired after working there 32 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Gideons International. He was a former deacon of his church, a former president of the Richmond County Republican Party, and former president of the Hillcreek Homeowners Association.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis Bowen Autry; five brothers and one sister.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Michele Simonsen; three granddaughters, seven great grandsons, and three great granddaughters.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/08/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
