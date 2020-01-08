|
Elmer Thomas "Tom" Starnes
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Mr. Elmer Thomas "Tom" Starnes, 85, loving husband of 62 years to the late Mrs. Martha J. Starnes.
Mr. Starnes was a dedicated member of Martinez United Methodist Church who loved serving the Lord. Born in Wagener, SC and moved with his brother, Sullie, to Augusta where they sold insurance for Palmetto State Life, as well as other companies. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who supported his son while golfing and he never missed a game with his grandsons. Tom loved trips to the mountains and working in the yard, where he especially enjoyed riding his zero-turn mower.
Family members include: a son, Tommy Starnes (Traci); grandsons: Spencer Starnes and Davis Starnes; siblings: Sullie Starnes, Jr, Pat Starnes Wells (Bill), Betty Brells (Jerry), Judy Fable (Doug), Johnny Starnes (Betty Jane). He was preceded in death by his wife: Martha J. Starnes; his parents: Sullie and Julia Starnes; and siblings: Eula Mae Wooten, Roberta Eargle, Bill Starnes and James Starnes.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Martinez United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary McWhorter officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mike O'Brien, Hal Cohen, Dr. Alan Smith, Raymond Gurley and Grant Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martinez United Methodist Church, 3614 Washington Road, Martinez, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
