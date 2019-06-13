|
Ms. Elmira Williams entered into rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Elim Baptist Church with Rev. George Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her brothers, Earl Williams , Albert Williams and Eugene Williams; sister, Anita Williams; aunt, Thelma Fugghette and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 13, 2019