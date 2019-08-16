Home

Eloise Beck Crouch

Eloise Beck Crouch
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Eloise Beck Crouch, 84, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.
Her memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church with Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. and Rev. Ken Timmerman officiating. Inurnment will be in Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 PM until service time.
Memorials may be made to Grace UMC, Florrie Derrick Circle, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 or the , 901 Greene St. Augusta, GA 30901.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019
