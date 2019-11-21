Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Burke Memorial Gardens
Elora Lefler Jenkins


1957 - 2019
Elora Lefler Jenkins Obituary
Elora Lefler Jenkins
Evans, GA—Evans, GA—Elora Lefler Jenkins, 61, the wife of the late Greg Jenkins, entered into rest Friday, November 15, 2019. Immediate family members include her siblings, brothers: Jack Scott Lefler, Lee Lefler, and Vincent Lefler; sister: Linda Lefler Stevens.
Elora was born in New Mexico but moved to Augusta in 1968. Elora worked as a Registered Nurse at University Hospital for 20 years. She later worked at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, retiring in 2017 after 12 years.
Elora was a beloved sister, aunt, friend, and surrogate mother. She was a tireless servant, always willing to put the needs of others above her own. She was the heart of our family and will be greatly missed by many.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
