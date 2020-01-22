Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Elouise Haynes
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Beulah Grove Baptist Church
Elouise Demmons Haynes

Elouise Demmons Haynes
Elouise Demmons Haynes
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Elouise Demmons Haynes entered into rest on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors includes her children; Jesse Albert Haynes III, Mardale Davis; eight grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; sister, Anne ( Ruben) Sullivan; brother, Rickey Demmons, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
