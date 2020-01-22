|
|
Elouise Demmons Haynes
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Elouise Demmons Haynes entered into rest on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors includes her children; Jesse Albert Haynes III, Mardale Davis; eight grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; sister, Anne ( Ruben) Sullivan; brother, Rickey Demmons, and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr., Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020