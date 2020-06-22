Mrs. Elouise Frazier Tucker
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Elouise Frazier Tucker, entered into rest June 20, 2020 at her residence. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Anthony Booker officiating. Social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Tucker, a native of Aiken County received a bachelor's degree from S. C. State College, Orangeburg, SC and a master's degree from Columbia University, New York. She was a retired teacher from Lincolnton County and Richmond County, retiring in 1983 from T. W. Josey High School. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
Survivors include four nieces, Mechelle F. Key, Rachel Ann Williams, Virginia Samuel and Jennie Wilson; a nephew, George Frazier; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 4-6 pm.Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Ave.,, North Augusta, Sc (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 23, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.