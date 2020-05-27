Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Elsa Lisa Church Obituary
Elsa Lisa Church
Augusta, Georgia—Elsa Lisa Church, 86, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 with her family by her side. She always was happy and had a smile on her face. She cherished spending time with her family and close friends. Elsa was an avid bingo player for many years. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, karaoke, and fishing. Elsa had numerous careers in her lifetime. In her early years, she worked in the medical field. She also worked at E-Z-GO assembling electrical parts and reading blueprints. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She spent a lot of her life being a mother and foster mother to others. She lived in many different places as well. She was born in Germany and received her citizenship in 1963. She has lived in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, France, Virginia, and Georgia where she lived there for 52 years. Elsa is survived by her husband of 63 years, Billy Church Sr.; three daughters, Shirley, Barbara (Tate), Brenda (Roland); her son, Billy (Karen); two sisters, Renate, and Ericka; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews of Germany; She was a mother to many of her grandchildren, Charles, Samantha, Austin, Allison, and Sunshine (Amber) in which she raised them. She was preceded by her son, Teddy; two brothers, two sisters, and her mother and father of Germany. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7-9 PM at the funeral home. Private funeral services for family will be held at 12 PM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the interment.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020
