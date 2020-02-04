Home

Elsa Myers


1935 - 2020
Elsa Myers Obituary
Elsa Myers
Martinez, Georgia—Elsa Herzog Myers passed away February 3, 2020 at the age of 84, born September 4, 1935 in Karlsruhe, Germany, came to the U.S. in December 1956. Elsa was so proud to become a citizen February 1958 in Columbus, Georgia. A resident of Martinez, Georgia since 1970. Was a devoted wife and mother. Loved animals, playing golf and traveling.
Survived by her husband Hugh Myers, Son Jimmy Myers and daughter in law Tracy Myers, brothers Hermann Herzog, Weisenthal, Germany, Maxx Herzog, Hamburg, Germany and sister Irmgart Gruber, Graben-Neudorf, Germany.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rudolf and Louise Herzog of Graben-Neudorf, Germany.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon at McNeill Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 11:00 until time of service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
