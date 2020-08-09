1/1
Elsie Marie Bellavance
1935 - 2020
Grovetown, Georgia—Elsie Marie Bellavance, 84, wife of the late Robert A. Bellavance, entered into rest on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with the Dr. Randall Whitaker officiating.
Mrs. Bellavance was born in Foxworth, Mississippi and was a longtime resident of Grovetown. She was a US Army Veteran. At Sam's Club, she was the "Sampler Lady" until her retirement. She was a member of Grove First Baptist for over 55 years.
She is survived by her son, Daniel A. Bellavance (Sherry); her grandchildren, Jessica M. Bellavance, Marsha Alvarnaz (Joe), and Jordan Bellavance; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Williams (Elude); sister-in-law, Carolyn Bryant; and her caregiver, Janice Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and a son, Robert Glenn Bellavance.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Grove First Baptist Church, 108 East Robinson Ave. Grovetown, GA 30813.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the graveside service to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
