Elva Thompson
Atlanta, GA—Elva Hasty Thompson, 86, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A warm and gracious Southern lady, Elva was much loved by a wide circle of family and friends.
Elva graduated from the University of Georgia in 1956 with a BS in Education and married Tony Thompson in 1957. A devout Episcopalian, she was an active member of several churches including St. Augustine's in Augusta. She is survived by her son Al Thompson of Columbia, South Carolina, daughter Dee Thompson of Atlanta, grandchildren Michael Thompson and Alesia Thompson, her brother Don Hasty of Thomasville North Carolina, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a contribution to Comfort Farms, in Elva's name.
There will be no public funeral but a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.