Elvis Donald Clements, Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Funeral services for Elvis Donald Clements, Sr., age 72, who died at his residence on Monday, February 24, 2020, will be held on Thursday, February
27th, 2020, at Burke Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 6:00 pm, with the Reverend Bernard Mason officiating. Survivors include his wife Denise Mary Clements, Hephzibah, Ga. and his brother James Franklin Clements, Atlanta, Ga. Mr. Clements was a native of Hazelhurst, Ga., and a veteran of the US Army. After his army service he traveled around the country doing his best tributes to Elvis Presley in singing his popular songs. He had a gift from God with his voice and singing. He will be greatly missed by his family and best friends, John, Cindy, and Holley. Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 26, 2020
