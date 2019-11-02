|
|
Elynor Chamberlain
Belvedere, SC—Mrs. Elynor Fortune Chamberlain, 88, wife of 67 years to Clarence R. Chamberlain, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2109 at National Healthcare.
Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November, 5, 2019 at Westview Cemetery with Rev. Heyward Horton officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home.
Mrs. Chamberlain was born March 17, 1931 to the late Crosby and Adeline Crozier Fortune. She made Belvedere her home for the last 66 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. She loved her church and enjoyed yardwork and shopping. She was a 53 year survivor of breast cancer.
Additional survivors include her son, Glen Chamberlain (Carolyn); her daughter, Pam Odom (Steve); her grandchildren, Ansley Lamb (Brett) and Kristen Chamberlain and her nieces, Coleen Boykin, Kathy Mahoney and Beverly Hill.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of NHC North Augusta and Caris Hospice for thier care and compassion.
