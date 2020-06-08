Or Copy this URL to Share

Augusta, GA—God called home one of His precious children, baby Embry Thomas Hardy to come home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Loco Baptist Church cemetery in Lincoln County, GA with Embry's father, Steven Hardy and Pastor Marty Pinion officiating.

Baby Embry is survived by his parents, Steven William Hardy and Kimber Kirkland Hardy of Augusta, GA; maternal grandparents, Perry Kirkland and wife, Marcia; paternal grandparents, William "Bill" Hardy and wife Peggy; paternal great grandmother, Velma Paradise; one uncle, Benjamin Hardy; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. Baby Embry was preceded in death by his paternal great grandfather, Albert Paradise; paternal great uncle, Al Paradise; paternal greatgrandparents, Reuben and Christine "Sis" Hardy; maternal great grandparents, Everette "Rady" and Virginia Hunter; and maternal great grandparents, James and Hazel Kirkland.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Loco Baptist Church, P.O. Box 727, Lincolnton, GA 30817.

Rees Funeral Home,195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Hardy family.

