Hopkins Funeral Home
416 E. Robert Toombs Avenue
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2525
Emily B. Thornton


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily B. Thornton Obituary
Ms. Emily Baston Thornton, 91, of Pine Lane in Washington, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Southern Manor.

Funeral services will be 11:30 am Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Hopkins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Madden officiating. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10:00am until the time of the service at Hopkins Funeral Home. A PRIVATE interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Pre-K Fund, 105 W. Robert Toombs Ave., Washington, GA 30673.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2019
