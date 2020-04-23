|
Emily Brown
Augusta, Georgia—"She dreamed pretty dreams that never came true." Emily Nicole Brown found peace from her battles on April 20, 2020. We will miss her gentle, kind spirit. She is remembered by her parents, Jeff and Jennifer, her siblings, Jasper, Abigail, and Adwyn, all of Covington; her grandparents Cyndy Lifsey of Augusta and Roy and Merita Brown of Douglasville, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions to a memorial garden can be sent to her parents at 35 Russell Drive, Covington, GA 30014, or a donation can be made in her memory to www.thetrevorproject.org
