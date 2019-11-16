|
Emily Jane Templeton Fincher
Blythe, GA—On November 8, 2019 we lost our Shining Star and Heaven gained an Angel. Long time resident of Blythe, GA, Emily retired after 49 years with the V.A. and Eisenhower Medical Center as a Chemist. She was known as a loyal, giving and compassionate person among her family and friends and will be missed greatly. Preceded in death by her father Foster H. Templeton Sr, mother Clara Bell Nickles Templeton and brother Foster Hudson Templeton Jr. Survivors include 2 Sons: Jonathan Welch and wife Valerie, Monte Welch and wife Sandra of Blythe. 2 Granddaughters: Melissa Albrecht and Priscilla A. Welch of Augusta. 2 Grandsons: Nathaniel Curry and wife Brandie & extended family and Robert F. Welch. 2 Great Grandchildren: Montgomery and Robert Curry of Blythe. Services will be held November 23, 2019 at the Blythe United Methodist Church located on Church Street in Blythe, Ga at 2pm. Family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
