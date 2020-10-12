1/1
Emily Taylor Dixon
1988 - 2020
Hephzibah, Georgia—Emily Taylor Dixon, 32, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Oasis Church, 2228 GA-88 Hephzibah, GA 30815.
Emily was born in Warner Robins, Ga. and was a graduate of Hephzibah High School and Georgia Military College. She was a Human Resource Coordinator. Our beautiful Emily was always "Dressed to the Nines" loving her clothes, fashion and makeup. She treasured her salvation with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her mama and the Georgia Bulldogs!
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Tina Dampier Heaberlin; her father, Lamar Dixon, Jr.; one brother, Jack Dixon; Aunt Pam Dampier (Steve), Aunt Kim Writer (Eddie); Uncle Jimmy Dampier (Shirley); paternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Dixon; her cousins, Ali Beischer, Drew Hall and Lauren Writer; her four-legged friend, Tybee; and many friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jimmy Dampier and Polly Lanier Dampier Cumbee.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we ask all guests and family members attending the service to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
