|
|
Mrs. Emily Willis Ellisor, 39, beloved wife of Timothy Aaron Ellisor, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Dr. Henry L. Chennault officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Born in Augusta, GA on June 3, 1980, Emily graduated from Aiken High School and Columbia College. Emily married the love of her life on January 27, 2001 and had 18 years of wedded bliss. She was the loving mother to two beautiful children; Aaron Thomas and Caitlin Grace; who were the lights of her life. She was completely devoted to her family and her dogs. She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched no matter how briefly.
In addition to her husband, Emily is survived by her daughter, Caitlin; son, Aaron; and her mother, Julie Willis, of Aiken, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801 (803)642-3456.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019