Mrs. Emma Bing Graham
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Emma Bing Graham, wife of Mr. Charles Graham, entered into rest, Monday, August 17, 2020.
The union of Emma and Charles was blessed with Chuck (Leania) Graham and Carla (Trevler) Johnson; four beautiful grandchildren, Bryant, Charlie, Noah and Micah; also left to cherish her memories includes brother, sisters, god-daughter, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Friday, August 21st, Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Reverend Herman Bing, eulogist. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
