Ms. Emma Dorothy Briggs Wiley entered into rest on April 28, 2019, at University Hospital. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Ebenezer Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1699 Olive Road, Augusta, GA 30904. Formerly of 3206 Tate Road, Augusta, GA, Ms. Wiley is survived by her son Dr. Cordell A. Briggs, Sr., Riverside, CA; her daughter Ms. Valda Briggs-Simpkins, Grovetown, GA; her sisters Ms. Ruth M. Hicks, West Babylon, NY; and Ms. Anretia Hammond, Augusta, GA; her four grandchildren Mr. Cordell Briggs ll, Washington, DC; Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson, Redondo Beach, CA; Dr. Kia Mills and Mr. William Thomas Mills, Augusta, GA; four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and close friends. Funeral arrangements have been made by C. A. Reid, Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901. Viewing will occur from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home; the family will then receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906. The funeral procession will depart from 3206 Tate Road, Augusta, GA, at 1:15 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 4 to May 5, 2019