Emma Erlene Yarbray Obituary
Mrs. Emma Erlene Yarbray
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Emma Erlene Yarbray 68, entered into rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She is survived by her parents Milton(Rosa)Fielding Sr.; two daughters Tonya (Cary)Roberts and Shanika Turner of Augusta,Ga; one son, Gerald Yarbray Jr. of New York, N.Y.; two sisters, Marcella Love, Riverdale, Ga. and Nakeera Fielding, Augusta, Ga.; three brothers; Melvin Fielding Sr., Alonzo Fielding and Milton Fielding Jr. of Augusta, Ga
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at The United House of Prayer For All People with Elder J.H. Blair officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home from 2pm to 7 pm- 314-A Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, Ga 30909.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 16, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
