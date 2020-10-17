Emma Hipolita Paschal
Warner Robins, Georgia—Mrs. Emma Hipolita Paschal, 87, formerly of Appling, GA entered into rest October 15, 2020.
Emma grew up in Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Cristino Soto Hernandez and the late Maria Cordero Hernandez. She married the late Ray Vernon Paschal while he was serving his country. She traveled the world with him as he was stationed all over. After retirement they made their home back in Appling, GA. She was a strong, patient, christian woman with a loving spirit, upbeat, and never let anyone leave her home hungry.
Mrs. Paschal was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Paschal was predeceased by her husband, Ray Vernon Paschal, Sr.; daughter, Annie Laurie McInnis and sister, Alicia Moralez.
Survivors include her sons, Ray Vernon Paschal, Jr., Felix Wayne Paschal (Laura); daughter, Christine Paschal; son in law, Louis Brent McInnis; sisters, Maria Teresa Soto, Margie Chavez, Elsie Soto Deliz, Carmen Solivan, Minera Martinez, Luce Amelia Rames, Doris Velez, and Laura Colon; grandchildren, Jessica Marie Helm, Matthew Paschal, John McInnis, Emily McInnis,; great grandchildren, Hunter Helm, Caleb Helm, Jada Helm, Harley Helm, Piper McInnis, and Ripley McInnis.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Andy Collins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Emma Paschal.
