W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Zion AME Zion Church
1237 Summer Street
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Zion AME Zion Church
1237 Summer Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Zion AME Zion Church
1237 Summer Street
Emma J. Postell Obituary
Mrs. Emma J. Postell
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Emma J. Postell, 100, widow of the late Reverend Dr. Robert L. Postell, Sr., entered into rest Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Mount Zion AME Zion Church, 1237 Summer Street, Reverend Lelar Johnson, pastor and Elder John Ruth, eulogist. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020
