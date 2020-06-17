Emma Jean Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Jean Allen
Martinez, GA.—Mrs. Emma Jean Allen 87, entered into rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park. She is survived by her five daughters, Jerrie L. Davis, Rosalind G. Jones, Jacquelyn Allen, Rose L. Morgan, and Joyce A. Reed; brother, Willie Roberts; three sisters, Nora Roberts, Phoebe Jones, and Patricia Lundy; three brother-in-laws, Lamont Davis, David Jones and Steve Morgan; sister-in law, Lynne Allen; 16 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many close friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved