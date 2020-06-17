Emma Jean Allen
Martinez, GA.—Mrs. Emma Jean Allen 87, entered into rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park. She is survived by her five daughters, Jerrie L. Davis, Rosalind G. Jones, Jacquelyn Allen, Rose L. Morgan, and Joyce A. Reed; brother, Willie Roberts; three sisters, Nora Roberts, Phoebe Jones, and Patricia Lundy; three brother-in-laws, Lamont Davis, David Jones and Steve Morgan; sister-in law, Lynne Allen; 16 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many close friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.