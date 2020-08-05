Emma T. Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Emma T. Johnson entered into rest on Monday, August 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday. She is survived by her sons, Rodney Bennings, Tyron (Keisha) Cooks; sisters, Peggie Hewitt, Patricia Cousins, Angie Hilton, Rosa Boyd and Mary (Thomas) Haley; brothers, Arthur (Bernadette) Ruffin, John (Margret) Ruffin; aunt, Ruby Jackson; devoted friend, George Lee; eight grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
