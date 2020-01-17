|
|
Emmanuel Bernard Royal, Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Emmanuel Bernard Royal, Sr., the husband of Mrs. Ida Beard Royal, entered into rest in The [email protected] Martinez.
He leaves fond loving memories with his children; Tiffany Royal (Tyron) Wright, Emmanuel Royal, Jr., Denzel Royal and his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, with Pastor Clarence Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends, Monday the 20th from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020