Emmett Arnold Faulk
Evans, Georgia—Emmett Arnold Faulk
COL Ret. U.S. Army
Evans, Ga. - Emmet Arnold Faulk, age 89, husband of Betty Lou Faulk, entered into rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Warren Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. David McKinley officiating.
Mr. Faulk graduated with a degree in economics from Presbyterian College. He retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years of service and two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Warren Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his wife, survivors include, two daughters and two sons, Steve Faulk (Robin), Robin Livingston (David), Caren Sanders, and Scott Faulk; five grandchildren, Amanda Warner (Travis), Lauren Bouchard (Chris), Daniel Sanders (Alex), Candace Sutton (Nate), and Stephanie Faulk; four great-grandchildren, Conley, Jackson, Zeik, and Zaiden, and many other dear family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CNVAMC Fisher House Foundation, One Freedom Way, Augusta, Ga 30904.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/29/2020