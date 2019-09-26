|
Emmie Ruth Clark
Dearing, Georgia—Emmie Ruth Clark, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Norris Chapel Church with the Reverend Jimmy Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was born in McDuffie County to the late George P. and Laure Eurene Clark. Ruth had worked at Uniroyal and Holley's Day Care where she was so loved by the children. She was also a longtime member of Norris Chapel Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wyman Clark, Lawrence Clark and Durham Clark.
Pallbearers will be Mike Clark, Wesley Clark, Coty Clark, Chip Moss and Doug Hallford.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM service time.
