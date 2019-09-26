Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmie Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmie Ruth Clark


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmie Ruth Clark Obituary
Emmie Ruth Clark
Dearing, Georgia—Emmie Ruth Clark, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Norris Chapel Church with the Reverend Jimmy Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was born in McDuffie County to the late George P. and Laure Eurene Clark. Ruth had worked at Uniroyal and Holley's Day Care where she was so loved by the children. She was also a longtime member of Norris Chapel Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wyman Clark, Lawrence Clark and Durham Clark.
Pallbearers will be Mike Clark, Wesley Clark, Coty Clark, Chip Moss and Doug Hallford.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM service time.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 26, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now