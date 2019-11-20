|
Emogene Schroeder
Lincolnton, Georgia—Lincolnton, Ga
Mrs. Emogene Goldman Schroeder, 89 formerly of Dallas St., Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Harper's Personal Care Home, Washington, Ga.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3 pm at Goshen Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday beginning at 2pm until the hour of the service in the church fellowship hall.
Mrs. Schroeder, daughter of the late Carey and Emma Tatom Goldman, was born on March 13, 1930 in Lincoln County. She had been employed by Harnesberger Motor Company, retired from the Ft. Gordon Finance and Accounting Dept. and owned Schroeder's Small World in Martinez. She was a member of Goshen Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, her husband, Curtis Schroeder, and sisters, Harriet Butler and Vivian Timmerman, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Harold Schroeder and wife, Carol of Lincolnton; daughter, Susan Rule and husband, Mike of Martinez; grandchildren, Bobby Rule and wife, Allison of Texas, Ian Rule of Augusta, Brad Schroeder and wife, Courtney of Bluffton, SC, and Ashley Schroeder of Marietta, GA; great grandchildren, Annabelle Schroeder, Emmalyn Schroeder, and Evelyn Marie Rule.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Emogene Goldman Schroeder.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019