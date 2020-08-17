Emory M. "Sonny" Chavous, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Emory M. "Sonny" Chavous, Sr, 77, husband of the late Jewel Clark Chavous, entered into rest Monday, August 17, 2020, at his his home.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, from Pine Hill Church Cemetery, with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Pine Hill Baptist Church.
